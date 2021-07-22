easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 930 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 953.69 ($12.46).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EZJ stock traded up GBX 14.80 ($0.19) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 825.60 ($10.79). 1,694,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,240. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,916.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The company has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -2.77. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.