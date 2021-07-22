easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 930 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 953.69 ($12.46).

Shares of EZJ stock traded up GBX 14.80 ($0.19) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 825.60 ($10.79). 1,694,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,240. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,916.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The company has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -2.77. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

