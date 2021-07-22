easyJet (LON:EZJ) Upgraded to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EZJ. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 958.06 ($12.52).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 841.40 ($10.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.72. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,916.47.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.