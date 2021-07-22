Eaton Vance Management Acquires 328,207 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,510,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,207 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.35% of Johnson Controls International worth $149,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 751,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,846,000 after purchasing an additional 181,282 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,668,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,901,000 after purchasing an additional 201,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $70.56 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.41 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

