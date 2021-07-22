EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 395.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,909 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.16% of EchoStar worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EchoStar alerts:

SATS opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.72.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SATS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.