Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.68 and last traded at $42.14. 17,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,855,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

EDIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,971,000 after purchasing an additional 431,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,441,000 after buying an additional 188,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,586,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $47,163,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.