EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EDPFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDPFY opened at $53.28 on Monday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $69.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.79.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

