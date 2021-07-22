eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.90 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.74 million.

Shares of eGain stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,914. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85. eGain has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.21 million, a PE ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.29.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

