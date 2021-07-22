eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.90 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.74 million.
Shares of eGain stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,914. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85. eGain has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.21 million, a PE ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.29.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
