Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1.34 ($0.02). Egdon Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.34 ($0.02), with a volume of 153,731 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

Egdon Resources Company Profile (LON:EDR)

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom. It holds 42 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

