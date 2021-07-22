Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.50). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EIGR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. upped their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,450,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 528,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 135,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 99,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 282,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $8.16. 2,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,373. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.19. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.62.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.