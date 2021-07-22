EJF Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 21,800 Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter valued at $125,000.

Shares of GSEVU opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04.

