EJF Capital LLC Sells 8,308 Shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

EJF Capital LLC reduced its position in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Recharge Acquisition were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Recharge Acquisition by 276.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 11,232.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCHG stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $10.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

