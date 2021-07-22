EJF Capital LLC Takes $193,000 Position in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GFX. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $486,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,118,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Falcon Acquisition alerts:

GFX opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.71.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.