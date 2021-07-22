Eldorado Gold (EGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $9.45 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

