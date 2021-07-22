Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,600 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 309,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Electro Optic Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut Electro Optic Systems to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, cut Electro Optic Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Electro Optic Systems alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EOPSF opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Electro Optic Systems has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $4.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07.

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, microwave communications, and electro-optic fire control systems. It operates through Defense, Space, and Communication segments. The Defense segment develops, manufactures, and markets fire control, surveillance, and weapon systems to military customers.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Electro Optic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro Optic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.