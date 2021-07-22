Electrum Silver Us Llc Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Stock

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) major shareholder Electrum Silver Us Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GATO shares. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,668,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 165,090 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 257.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 597,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 430,583 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

