Emerald Crypto Price Hits $0.0138 on Top Exchanges (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $263,806.60 and approximately $45.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 74.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000215 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

