Empower (NYSE:EMPW) & Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Critical Contrast

Empower (NYSE:EMPW) and Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Empower alerts:

65.8% of Empower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Omnitek Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Omnitek Engineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Empower and Omnitek Engineering’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empower N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A Omnitek Engineering $880,000.00 1.98 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Omnitek Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than Empower.

Profitability

This table compares Empower and Omnitek Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empower N/A N/A N/A Omnitek Engineering -42.14% N/A -35.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Empower and Omnitek Engineering, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empower 0 0 3 0 3.00 Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Empower currently has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 56.78%. Given Empower’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Empower is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

Summary

Empower beats Omnitek Engineering on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Empower Company Profile

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Omnitek Engineering Company Profile

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, new natural gas engines, and complementary products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquid petroleum gas; and natural gas engines and components, as well as high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters. Its products are used for stationary applications; and the transportation market, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company sells and delivers its products through its distributors, engine manufacturers, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. Omnitek Engineering Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Empower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.