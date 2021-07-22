Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. Endava reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAVA shares. TheStreet upgraded Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.57. 957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,421. Endava has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $125.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 153.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Endava by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 2,444.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

