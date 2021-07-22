Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €17.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI) received a €17.00 ($20.00) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.23 ($17.92).

Engie stock opened at €11.18 ($13.16) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.07. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

