EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in EOG Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG stock opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.77.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

