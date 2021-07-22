EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $547.96

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $547.96 and last traded at $547.77, with a volume of 1571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $534.54.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 91.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,349,154,000 after buying an additional 82,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after acquiring an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,349,000 after purchasing an additional 40,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

