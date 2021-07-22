Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EPOKY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Danske upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83. Epiroc AB has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.