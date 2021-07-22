Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.620-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.450 EPS.

Shares of EFX traded down $6.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $248.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $257.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.44.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.96.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

