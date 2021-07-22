Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,975 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $33,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $739,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQNR. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

