Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,340 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $11,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,828,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,877,000 after purchasing an additional 701,813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 765,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after purchasing an additional 147,251 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 190,364 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Truist upped their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. upped their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

