Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.27.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $1,532,000.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

