Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.52.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $181.15 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

