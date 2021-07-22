Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 25,541 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 25,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.29, for a total transaction of $8,308,231.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total transaction of $18,887,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total transaction of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total transaction of $7,453,528.17.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $6.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $331.70. 1,133,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,179. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $332.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.80 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. Piper Sandler cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

