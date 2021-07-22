Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EBKDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Erste Group Bank to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Erste Group Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erste Group Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an equal weight rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

