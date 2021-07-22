Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $299.56.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS opened at $330.53 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $334.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,776 shares of company stock worth $4,059,432. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $485,997,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 662.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,048,000 after buying an additional 658,595 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $137,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,832,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,383,000 after purchasing an additional 332,959 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.