Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ETTYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS ETTYF opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.99. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.