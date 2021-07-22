ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $22,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,547.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $62.27 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $44.66 and a twelve month high of $64.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94.

