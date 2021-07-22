Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ERRFY has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ERRFY opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

