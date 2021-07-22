European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for European Commercial REIT in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$28.73 million for the quarter.

