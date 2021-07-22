Evercore Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.47.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $583.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $538.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $660.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

