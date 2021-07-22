Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,050,000 after buying an additional 322,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,734,000 after buying an additional 44,602 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,070,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,351,000 after buying an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,746,000 after buying an additional 86,739 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 881,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,027,000 after buying an additional 27,271 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL opened at $91.44 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.46.

