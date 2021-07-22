Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.94 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27.

