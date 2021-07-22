Evercore Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Argus upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

NYSE NSC opened at $260.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $184.21 and a 1-year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

