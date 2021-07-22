Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. United Bank increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 277,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 525.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.39.

NYSE:DE opened at $353.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $172.91 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

