Evercore Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 81,841 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 867.4% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 79,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,564,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after buying an additional 51,986 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 42,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

