Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,825 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,825 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $2,454,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,331 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after purchasing an additional 352,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.59.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

