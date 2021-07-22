Everest (ID) Achieves Market Cap of $28.24 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Everest has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000751 BTC on major exchanges. Everest has a total market capitalization of $28.24 million and $229,955.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00105258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00141123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,262.34 or 1.00170833 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

