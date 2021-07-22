Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Sells C$71,400.00 in Stock

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$71,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,105,200.

Rakesh Thakor Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 300 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.42, for a total value of C$4,326.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 1,000 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.25, for a total value of C$15,250.00.

ET stock opened at C$13.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.34. Evertz Technologies Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$11.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Raymond James increased their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

