Exeedme 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $190,508.00 (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, Exeedme has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000608 BTC on major exchanges. Exeedme has a total market cap of $11.66 million and $190,508.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00038987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00106668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00140575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,051.09 or 0.99922738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,767,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

