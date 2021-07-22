Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $128.94 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $129.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

