Experian (LON:EXPN) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,500

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Experian from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,830 ($36.97).

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 3,050 ($39.85) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,796.72. The company has a market capitalization of £28.12 billion and a PE ratio of 47.88. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Experian’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

In related news, insider Kerry Williams sold 92,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,659 ($34.74), for a total value of £2,465,424.80 ($3,221,093.28). Also, insider Alison Brittain bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, for a total transaction of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

