F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

