Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437,368 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.9% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,471,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.58.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $348.93. 490,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,889,378. The stock has a market cap of $989.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,460,920 shares of company stock valued at $814,534,268 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.