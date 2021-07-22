Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $361.67

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $361.67 and last traded at $360.83, with a volume of 836891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $346.23.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,460,920 shares of company stock worth $814,534,268 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

