FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 24.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,346 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS stock opened at $340.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.85. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $365.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.88.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,126 shares of company stock worth $3,770,003 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.